Geary Community Hospital updates visitor restrictions

GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Community Hospital officials have announced that effective Wednesday, April 28, patients on med surge and ICU will be allowed one visitor (selected by the patient) during their care. Visitors are allowed between 8 am and 8 pm.

Labor and delivery patients in our Women’s Center will be allowed two visitors throughout their stay.

Patients undergoing outpatient procedures (including same-day surgeries), testing and or medical appointments will be allowed one visitor during their care.

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) are allowed 2 visitors during their care.

Patients seeking care in the Emergency Department will be allowed to have one visitor accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit.

At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Visitation hours are from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed please use a call light; visitors should not wait at the nurses’ station or desk.

Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.

Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility.

