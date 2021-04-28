Food distribution set for Wednesday afternoon at west Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A west Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway on Wednesday afternoon.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 S.W. 21st, is set to begin the food distribution at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is taking part in the Operation Food Secure program that is being organized by the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Boxes of fresh produce, cheese, and dairy products from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be distributed.

There are no verification requirements for the food boxes. The only information being sought is the number of people living in the recipient’s home.

