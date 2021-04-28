Advertisement

Food distribution set for Wednesday afternoon at west Topeka church

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 S.W. 21st, will be the site of a food giveaway starting at 1...
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 S.W. 21st, will be the site of a food giveaway starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A west Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway on Wednesday afternoon.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 S.W. 21st, is set to begin the food distribution at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is taking part in the Operation Food Secure program that is being organized by the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Boxes of fresh produce, cheese, and dairy products from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be distributed.

There are no verification requirements for the food boxes. The only information being sought is the number of people living in the recipient’s home.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late...
Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka
Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence

Latest News

Kansas chosen for special mentor project
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
The Show Must Go On: Wamego fireworks return summer 2021
Boys & Girls Club Casino Night will be April 30