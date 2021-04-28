Advertisement

Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police have viewed video of the shooting.

Attorney Todd Pugh said Tuesday the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer, also during a foot chase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late...
Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence
A 77-year-old Manhattan woman was recently scammed out of $21,000 after a person who contacted...
Manhattan woman, 77, victim of $21,000 phone scam

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference on...
Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden
Shawnee County sheriff’s officers are investigating a death that was reported Tuesday night at...
Officers investigating Tuesday night death south of Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM