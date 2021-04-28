DRAFT PREVIEW: K-State’s Hubert projected as a sixth-round pick

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert is days away from fulfilling a dream seven years in the making.

“It’s definitely a mixture of a whole bunch of emotions,” Hubert said. “I’m a little bit anxious, nervous, happy. The things that get me through every single day are just taking it day by day, going to the gym every day, doing all the things I need to do to prepare myself for the next level.”

CBS Sports slates the Topeka-native as a sixth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The first round of the Draft kicks off Thursday evening, with two and three to follow Friday and the rest Saturday afternoon.

“It’s crazy. Reality’s definitely kicking in,” Hubert told 13 Sports. “It was always a dream of mine, always a goal of mine since I was in high school and ever since I stepped foot on to Kansas State’s campus and started my first practice here.”

In his three-year career, the two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection posted the eighth-highest number of sacks in K-State history (20).

He finished his redshirt junior campaign ranked third in the Big 12 and 16th nationally in sacks (8.5) and fifth in the league in tackles for loss (13).

“It’s always something that I wanted to do, always a goal I wanted to achieve to play in the NFL and have a long career in the NFL,” Hubert said.

Hubert believes his performance in January’s Senior Bowl helped his chances of making that dream a reality.

“Everything was being evaluated. Literally everything. From the second you woke up, from the second you went to sleep. I took that seriously,” Hubert said. “I went out there, played well, had a great three days of practice, definitely was very productive on the field, definitely interacted very well with all the coaches and coaching staff. Things went super well at the Senior Bowl. Super blessed and fortunate and definitely think I raised my draft stock being there, for sure.”

Just days away from the NFL Draft, the Shawnee Heights High School graduate says he’s not sure how he’ll respond to hearing Roger Goodell announce his name.

“I don’t know my reaction. I don’t know if it’s going to be happy or emotional, I have no idea,” Hubert laughed.

Regardless of what happens, when it happens or where he lands, Hubert says he’s grateful he’ll be surrounded by family and close friends at his watch party.

“The one thing I’m going to be thankful for is all those people that’ll be there with me,” Hubert said. “I wouldn’t have gotten that phone call without those people.”

