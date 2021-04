JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Extension officials have announced via social media that the Geary County Free Fair dates are set for this year. Both 4-H youth events and Open Class exhibits will be open to the public July 18 - July 22.

The fair is held at the 4-H / Senior Center fairgrounds on the west side of Junction City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.