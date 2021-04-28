Advertisement

Commissioner Giordano discusses her goals

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Commissioner, Trish Giordano shared her goals with the JC Breakfast Optimist Club on Wednesday. One is to hire a financial coordinator for the county, and the other is to get the Geary Community Hospital financially back on track.

“Geary County is the second smallest county in the state, but taxpayers pay a higher rate than other larger counties.” She also told club members that a financial coordinator, someone who is trained to work with county budgets and finances needs to be hired. “Our departments in the county do not even have electronic access to their accounts.”

Giordano also stated that the three commissioners pass a book with a collection of bills and receipts from one to another to monitor the money paid out and received.” Line-item electronic summaries are not available. She also shared that there currently is a need to have a five-to-ten-year capital improvement plan and more collaboration between the school district and city.

Geary Community Hospital, which is a county hospital, has come a long way to financially improve. “This is where a finance coordinator could have seen some red flags” prior to the financial difficulties faced at the hospital. “A community cannot be without a hospital.”

Commissioner Giordano is excited about the new high school and what that will mean for students and the community, the downtown revitalization and twelve new houses built in Milford.

