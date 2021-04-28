Civitan Club of Topeka dedicates new slide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Civitan Day Camp officially dedicated its new slide Wednesday morning.

The slide was installed last year, but a dedication ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.

The slide is part of the camp’s adaptive playground for children with disabilities.

The ceremony was not just about the slide, but also to honor the work that Civitan has done for the City of Topeka, said Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent.

The camp was opened in 1960, and the Civitan Club took over in 1997. The club offers scholarships and funding for the camp, which provides summer activities for kids with special needs.

