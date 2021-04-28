Advertisement

Civitan Club of Topeka dedicates new slide

Civitan Club of Topeka dedicates new slide in Gage Park
Civitan Club of Topeka dedicates new slide in Gage Park(SNCO Parks and Rec)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Civitan Day Camp officially dedicated its new slide Wednesday morning.

The slide was installed last year, but a dedication ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.

The slide is part of the camp’s adaptive playground for children with disabilities.

The ceremony was not just about the slide, but also to honor the work that Civitan has done for the City of Topeka, said Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent.

The camp was opened in 1960, and the Civitan Club took over in 1997. The club offers scholarships and funding for the camp, which provides summer activities for kids with special needs.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late...
Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911

Latest News

Stomont Vail and Cotton O’Neil say, let’s get physicals for our kids Saturday
Live at Five
Total loss in the fire was estimated at $24,000-photo Saline Co. Sheriff
Sheriff: Calves perish in rural Kansas building fire
KBI investigates skeletal remains found along Mitchell, Cloud Co. border