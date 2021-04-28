Advertisement

City of Topeka extends mask mandate to May 14

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has made the decision to extend its mask mandate to May 14.

The mandate had originally been scheduled to expire on May 1, but City Manager Brent Trout and Mayor Michelle De La Isla decided to extend it to allow city employees time to be fully vaccinated.

Trout said some city meetings may require masks even after the 14th, depending on capacity.

The decision comes as Shawnee County, which let its mask mandate expire on April 15, is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

