Advertisement

Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have added charges against three of six people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris are charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

It’s related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police.

The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.

The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan.

A separate group has been charged in state court with aiding them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late...
Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka
Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Fed keeps key rate near zero, sees inflation as ‘transitory’
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to pitch sweeping ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress