Changes proposed for building setback requirements in MHK, community input survey continues

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Manhattan City Commission met for a work session with presentations on a community engagement project and proposed updates to community development codes.

Round one of “Crossroads” community engagement has been completed virtually, the committee will be starting round two of community engagement with a ‘road show’ style engagement.

They will be at K-State, and in downtown Manhattan, and at Wefald Pavilion in City Park in early May.

Senior Long-Range Planner, John Adam, presented proposed changes to the design standards for both non-residential and residential properties.

Some changes included reducing the required setbacks for buildings on the lots to better fit the neighborhoods.

“It’s a pretty good indicator that your code isn’t working when you see the same kinds of requests over and over again. That’s when you ask yourself, ‘Do we have this wrong?’”

City of Manhattan, Sr. Long-range Planner, John Adam says.

A link to the full-length recorded meeting video, with additional details on the proposed setback changes can be found on the City of Manhattan website.

