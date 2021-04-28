Boys & Girls Club Casino Night will be April 30

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The 22nd annual Casino Night for 2021 for the Boys & Girls Club will have a Hats Off for Kids, a Kentucky Derby-themed evening. This will be a live virtual event beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 30.

You can get tickets online by visiting www.bgclubmanhattan.com/cn2021

There will be a free silent auction that will be hosted on the event website. A link will be sent out on Wednesday to the ticket holders for the live event, hosted on Zoom.

The silent auction opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 28. The live auction is at 6:30 p.m. on April 30th. There will be a 50/50 prize pot derby horse race. You can purchase horses for a chance to win a 50/50 pot. go to www.bgcclubmanhattan.com/cn2021 and click on 50/50 pot chance horse to help support the blue and get your chance to win the race.

There are general admission tickets for the $30 for the virtual live auction event and VIP bags filled with goodies for $75. Items for auction range from K-State athletic experiences and trips to three Chiefs autographed helmets.

