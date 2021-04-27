Village Elementary earns Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School title

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - During a year of uncertainty, one Emporia elementary school’s atmosphere of social-emotional safety has exemplified the meaning of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School.

USD 253 says for the fourth straight year, Village Elementary School is one of 325 schools selected nationally as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School by the Flippen Group.

According to the District, Capturing Kids’ Hearts recognizes and honors schools that do the extra work to create social-emotional safety on campuses that is conducive to learning.

USD 253 said staff at Village begin every day by greeting students at the door, putting the focus on positive relationships first, and building a community of thinkers.

“Being named a National Showcase School for the fourth year in a row in the mids of an unpredictable year is truly an honor,” said Kindergarten teacher Jennifer McKay. “Our teachers here at Village are dedicated when it comes to building relationships with all students and creating environments where all of our students feel safe and loved.”

According to USD 253, Capturing Kids’ Hearts introduces its processes to over 37,000 educators annually and impacts 7 million students in 44 states/ It said campuses that implement the processes report improvements in academic, behavioral and cultural outcomes.

The District said due to the rigor of the evaluation process, the Showcase School award is a high aspiration and example of excellence.

“Capturing Kids’ Hearts focuses on the most important part of education, and that is the relationships in teh classrooms,” said Village Elementary Principal John Martin. “We have really focused on reaching out to all of our Village Family during this year of uncertainty to make sure that everyone in our school feels supported.”

USD 253 said Capturing Kids’ Hearts is proud to recognize outstanding teachers that have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the lives of children.

