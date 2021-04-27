Advertisement

Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say a person died after being struck with a car Friday night.

LPD says officers responded to reports that a pedestrian had been hit on a crosswalk in the 1400 block of W 19th St.

They found 60-year-old Emily Lepley and attempted life-saving measures, but Lepley died at the scene.

The department continues to investigate the incident.

