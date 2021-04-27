Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say a person died after being struck with a car Friday night.

LPD says officers responded to reports that a pedestrian had been hit on a crosswalk in the 1400 block of W 19th St.

They found 60-year-old Emily Lepley and attempted life-saving measures, but Lepley died at the scene.

The department continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.