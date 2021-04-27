Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say a person died after being struck with a car Friday night.
LPD says officers responded to reports that a pedestrian had been hit on a crosswalk in the 1400 block of W 19th St.
They found 60-year-old Emily Lepley and attempted life-saving measures, but Lepley died at the scene.
The department continues to investigate the incident.
