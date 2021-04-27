USD 475 to offer summer educational opportunities

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - USD 475 will offer educational opportunities over the summer to its students.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says it will offer educational opportunities to students over the summer. It said various schools in the county will offer the following opportunities:

Early Childhood Center

Summer Literacy Program June 7 to 25 from 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served. No transportation will be provided.

Child Find Screenings June 29, July 13, and July 20 No meals or transportation will be provided. Families can enroll by going to www.ecc.usd475.org and clicking on New Enrollment.



Kindergarten to Fifth Grade

Elementary Summer School Camp June 7 to 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Eisenhower Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and transportation will be provided. More information can be found by clicking here USD 475 wants to allow this opportunity to as many students as possible, so if you wish to enroll please contact your child’s school.

21st Century June 7 to 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Washington Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School, Grandview Elementary School and Seitz Elementary School. Lunch will be served, and transportation will be provided.



Junction City Middle School

Summer School June 7 to 25. Session 1 will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Session 2 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and transportation will be provided.

Transition Program Designed to support incoming sixth-grade students with the transition to middle school and will focus on procedural changes such as lockers, schedules, and class offerings. July 12 to 15 in four sessions: Session 1: July 12 to 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Session 2: July 12 to 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Session 3: July 14 to 15, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Session 4: July 14 to 15, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No meals or transportation will be provided.\



H.D. Karns Innovations Academy

High School Innovations Program June 7 to July 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No transportation or meals will be provided.

Seventh and Eighth Grade Magnet Program July 12 to 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served, and no transportation will be provided.



Fort Riley Middle School

Summer School June 7 to 25. Session 1 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Session 2 from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Transportation will be provided, and meals being served is to be determined.

Transition Program Designed to support incoming sixth-grade students with the transition to middle school and will focus on procedural changes such as lockers, schedules, and class offerings. July 12 to 15 in four sessions: July 12 to 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 12 to 13 from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. July 14 to 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 14 to 15 from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. No meals or transportation will be provided.



Junction City High School

Summer School June 14 to July 16 at the H.D. Karns Innovations Academy. Session 1 will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. and Session 2 from 10:05 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No transportation will be provided. Meals will be served at Lincoln Elementary at 11:30 a.m. for the students if they wish to have them.

Early Graduation Designed to allow students the opportunity to take classes in the summer to graduate early, providing them opportunities to enlist in the armed forces, attend college, or enter the labor market sooner. June 14 to July 23 at the H.D. Karns Innovations Academy from 8:00 a.m. to noon. No transportation will be provided. Meals will be served at Lincoln Elementary at 11:30 a.m. for the students if they wish to have them.



USD 475 said parents should contact their child’s school for more information regarding educational opportunities over the summer.

