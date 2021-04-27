Advertisement

USD 475 Early Childhood Center to participate in Spring Carnival

(James Barrickman)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools’ Early Childhood Center will participate in the Early Childhood Family Network Spring Carnival.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says its Early Childhood Center will participate in the Early Childhood Family Network’s Spring Carnival on Saturday, May 1.

According to the District, the carnival will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in a drive-thru format. It said guests will follow a map to each location.

“The Spring Carnival is to increase awareness of local programs, services, and resources that support families with young children,” said Stephanie Diehl, chair of the Early Childhood Family Network. “Participants will receive program information, and items to support health and development.”

USD 475 said other stops in the carnival include the Exceptional Family Member Program, Geary Co. Infant-Toddler Services, Konza Prairie Community Health Center, Early Childhood Block Grant, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, New Parent Support Program, Geary Co. Food Pantry, Delivering Change, Geary Co. HEalth Department and Child Care Licensing.

According to the District, families are not required to sign up to participate in the festivities. It said the event will take place rain or shine.

