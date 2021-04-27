Tuesday forecast: Another warm day, storm chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be another warm day in the 80s with more cloud cover. Most of today will be dry with storms developing late this afternoon into tonight. Some of the storms do have the potential to be strong or severe.

The biggest concern in the short term is our chance for showers/storms tonight through early Thursday morning. Overall confidence is medium on how this will play out including when and where storms will develop tonight that may be severe. The way it looks now the chance of storms will be isolated which means there likely will not be a severe t-storm watch tonight and any storms that become severe will remain isolated.

While the best chance for severe weather will occur tonight, the better chance for more scattered showers/storms won’t occur until tomorrow into tomorrow evening. With that said there could still be several spots that get minimal rainfall this week while other spots could get more than 0.50″. Bottom line: Stay weather aware and keep the radar handy.

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

This Evening: Isolated chance of storms anytime after 5pm. IF storms were to be severe the storms would produce hail.

Overnight: Chance of storms continue with a low(er) risk for severe weather. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the 70s. Winds S/NE 5-10 mph.

Showers/storms will continue Wednesday night with most areas dry by sunrise Thursday but something to continue to monitor if any leftover showers remain Thursday morning.

Other than a few leftover clouds Thursday morning, most of the day will be mostly sunny. This will set up mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s Thursday and Friday before warming up in the low 80s this weekend.

There will be another storm system to watch early next work week.

Taking Action:

With it will be slightly cooler than yesterday, it’ll still remain warm and somewhat muggy (especially for April standards). Make sure you’re staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water especially if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

While the risk for severe weather overall is highest in south-central KS this afternoon into tonight, stay updated in case there are changes throughout the day. Highest chance for storms will develop after sunset however keep an eye on the radar after 5pm. Hail is the primary threat with storms tonight that may be strong or severe.

On and off showers/storms will continue into Wednesday so have a Plan B to get inside to seek shelter as the storms move through. Won’t rain the entire day so there will be times you can be outside.

