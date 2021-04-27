TPS to be first district to offer mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic to students in Kan.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be the first school district in Kansas to offer eligible students a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Topeka Public Schools says it has partnered wit the Shawnee County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to be the first district in the state to give mobile COVID-19 vaccinations to students.

According to TPS, eligible students are required to be 16, 17 or 18-years-old.

TPS said the student mobile vaccination clinics will begin on Thursday, April 29.

