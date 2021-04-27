Advertisement

TPS highlights COVID-19 safety precautions for proms

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prom season is in full swing, and Topeka Public Schools wants to keep parents informed on the COVID-19 safety precautions it will take at area proms.

Topeka Public Schools has implemented a number of safety precautions in order to keep students and staff safe during prom season. It said each prom’s guidelines are as follows:

Topeka West

Saturday, May 1, 5 - 8 p.m., Topeka West High School, indoor and outdoor event. Tickets cost $10 per person.

  • Masks are to be worn at all times.
  • Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the school.
  • Disinfecting will be done for any carnival activities used. The ability to clean will determine if the activity is included.

Topeka High School

Saturday, May 15, 7 - 10 p.m., Topeka Zoo, indoor event. Tickets cost $10 per person.

  • Masks are to be worn at all times.
  • Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the Zoo.
  • Food provided for the event will be individually packaged.
  • Necessary disinfecting will be done for any carnival activities used. The ability to clean will determine if the activity is included.

Highland Park High School

Saturday, May 15, 6 - 9 p.m., Evergy Plaza, outdoor event. Tickets cost $10 per person.

  • Masks are to be worn at all times.
  • Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.
  • Food provided at the event will be individually packaged.
  • Necessary disinfecting will take place for any carnival activities used. The ability to clean will determine if the activity is included.

