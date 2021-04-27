TPS highlights COVID-19 safety precautions for proms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prom season is in full swing, and Topeka Public Schools wants to keep parents informed on the COVID-19 safety precautions it will take at area proms.

Topeka Public Schools has implemented a number of safety precautions in order to keep students and staff safe during prom season. It said each prom’s guidelines are as follows:

Topeka West

Saturday, May 1, 5 - 8 p.m., Topeka West High School, indoor and outdoor event. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Masks are to be worn at all times.

Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the school.

Disinfecting will be done for any carnival activities used. The ability to clean will determine if the activity is included.

Topeka High School

Saturday, May 15, 7 - 10 p.m., Topeka Zoo, indoor event. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Masks are to be worn at all times.

Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the Zoo.

Food provided for the event will be individually packaged.

Necessary disinfecting will be done for any carnival activities used. The ability to clean will determine if the activity is included.

Highland Park High School

Saturday, May 15, 6 - 9 p.m., Evergy Plaza, outdoor event. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Masks are to be worn at all times.

Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.

Food provided at the event will be individually packaged.

Necessary disinfecting will take place for any carnival activities used. The ability to clean will determine if the activity is included.

