Topeka to close northbound Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northbound Kansas Ave. will close between SW 5th and SW 6th Ave. on Thursday.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday, April 29, it will close the northbound lanes of S. Kansas Ave. between SW 5th and SW 6th Ave. It said a detour will be in place to route traffic along SW Jackson St. instead.

According to the City, southbound traffic and sidewalks will remain unaffected. It sid the project is expected to be completed on Saturday afternoon.

