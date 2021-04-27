Advertisement

Topeka to close northbound Kansas Ave.

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northbound Kansas Ave. will close between SW 5th and SW 6th Ave. on Thursday.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday, April 29, it will close the northbound lanes of S. Kansas Ave. between SW 5th and SW 6th Ave. It said a detour will be in place to route traffic along SW Jackson St. instead.

According to the City, southbound traffic and sidewalks will remain unaffected. It sid the project is expected to be completed on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville

Latest News

Photo of an airplane that was brought to a previous Fly-In at the Abilene Municipal Airport....
Fly-In is set for Abilene on Saturday
Police: Kan. bicyclist dies of injuries after striking tractor-trailer
13 News at Six
Send It
Sen. Moran helps to introduce bill to boost funding for agricultural research