Testing continues on CVB Office air quality

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Tests for carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide along with mold in the Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Office have not produced any evidence of a problem. That information was provided by Trish Giordano, who chairs the Geary County Commission. She has received that information verbally from state officials.

Giordano said Monday that so far nothing has been located. “They are still continuing testing and we have not received anything in writing as far as what they’ve tested for and what they’ve found negative. The State Department of Labor brought in a private company to do the testing nearly two weeks ago at the CVB offices at 222 West 6th Street.

Testing for other possibilities continues, but in the meantime, the CVB staff, who reported signs of illness such as nose, throat and mouth irritation, are working from the conference room at the Geary County Office Building.

