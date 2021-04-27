Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the city’s fifth homicide of 2021 after a woman was found dead on Saturday evening at a home in southwest Topeka.
The youth, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated burglary, theft, and obstruction in the death of 46-year-old Hester Workman.
Authorities haven’t said if the arrested juvenile is a boy or girl.
News of the teen’s arrest came early Tuesday in a news release from the Topeka Police Department.
Authorities said Workman was found dead Saturday night at a home in the 2800 block of S.W. James. The location was just off S.W. 29th between Gage Boulevard and Fairlawn Road.
Police said earlier that officers were called around 7:13 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 2800 block of S.W. James.
Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting medical personnel at the home, police officials said.
Upon their arrival, officers found an adult female -- later identified as Workman -- who was deceased.
Workman’s death originally was being investigated as “suspicious” in nature.
Her death has since been classified as a homicide.
Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
