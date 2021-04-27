Advertisement

Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka

Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's southwest side is being investigated as "suspicious" in nature.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the city’s fifth homicide of 2021 after a woman was found dead on Saturday evening at a home in southwest Topeka.

The youth, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated burglary, theft, and obstruction in the death of 46-year-old Hester Workman.

Authorities haven’t said if the arrested juvenile is a boy or girl.

News of the teen’s arrest came early Tuesday in a news release from the Topeka Police Department.

Authorities said Workman was found dead Saturday night at a home in the 2800 block of S.W. James. The location was just off S.W. 29th between Gage Boulevard and Fairlawn Road.

Police said earlier that officers were called around 7:13 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 2800 block of S.W. James.

Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting medical personnel at the home, police officials said.

Upon their arrival, officers found an adult female -- later identified as Workman -- who was deceased.

Workman’s death originally was being investigated as “suspicious” in nature.

Her death has since been classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Tuesday forecast: Another warm day, storm chance tonight
Slightly cooler than yesterday
Storm Chance Tonight
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Lawrence