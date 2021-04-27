Standoff suspect in custody after Tuesday morning incident in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A suspect is in custody after a police standoff on 152 highway in Kansas City on Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to 152 highway and N. Brighton Ave. with reports of a stranded driver. When officers arrived, it said a man exited the vehicle with a knife and threatened officers. Then, it said the man turned the knife on himself and held it to his throat.

According to KCPD, officers deescalated the situation by keeping a perimeter and calling for more equipment and negotiators. It said tactical officers have since taken over. Currently, it said Operation 100 is being executed and negotiators are trying to work towards a peaceful resolution.

KCPD said the man was asking for police to shoot and kill him. It said all ramps to and from the area are closed and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

According to KCTV5, officers used lethal means to bring the suspect into custody without further incident on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

