Sen. Moran helps to introduce bill to boost funding for agricultural research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is helping to introduce a bill that would boost funding for agricultural research.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) have introduced legislation to require a 5% annual funding increase each year for the next decade for research activities at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sen. Moran said with federal agricultural research investments on the decline, the America Grows Act would restore the nation’s commitment to publically-funded agriculture research at the USDA. He said increasing research will expand American competitiveness in foreign markets; improve sustainable production and climate issues; find more food solutions for global population growth; fight risks for plant and animal disease transmission; and expand adoption of new data communications, computing technologies, engineering and robotics.

“For U.S. farmers and ranchers to remain competitive in the world, it is important for our country to prioritize making investments in agricultural research,” said Sen. Moran. “With the help of the latest research and technology, Kansas producers constantly adapt their practices and methods to improve the way we grow and raise our food. This legislation builds on the critical role USDA plays in conducting research to help our nation’s agricultural producers continue to feed, fuel and clothe the world.”

According to Sen. Moran, most domestic agriculture research is largely funded by private-sector corporations. Moreover, he said the U.S. share of total agriculture research investments among high-income countries as a group has declined from 35% in 1960 to less than 25% by 2013. By comparison, he said in the past three decades, Chinese investments in agriculture research have risen eight-fold.

“The time has come for the United States to reinvigorate our commitment to publically-funded agriculture innovations,” said Sen. Durbin. “The America Grows Act would boost USDA funding for more breakthroughs and innovations to make America stronger than ever before in food and agriculture. In recent years, China has elevated its commitment to public agriculture research while U.S. public funding has fallen behind. If we want to maintain and strengthen American leadership, we must restore our commitment to bold and effective federal research funding.”

Additionally, Sen. Moran said in March the American Farm Bureau Federation released a study that showed America’s risk of falling behind in public agriculture research, especially to China.

Moran said the America Grows Act authorizes a 5% annual funding increase each year for the next 10 years for research activities at the USDA, specifically at the following:

Agriculture Research Service (ARS) – USDA’s chief in-house scientific research agency with 90+ locations nationwide and overseas.

National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA) – which funds external research through a nationwide network of land-grant colleges and universities, agricultural experiment stations, schools of forestry, schools of veterinary medicine, and cooperative extension experts.

National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS) – which collects and reports statistics on U.S. agriculture, such as the farm census, crop forecasts, and price estimates.

Economic Research Service (ERS) – which provides economic and policy analysis on farming, ranching, food, conservation practices, farm management, commodity markets and rural economic development.

