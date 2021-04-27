Police: Kan. bicyclist dies of injuries after striking tractor-trailer

COWLEY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident involving a bicyclist who struck the side of a semi-tractor-trailer and later died of his injuries.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 200 block of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166 in Arkansas City for a report of an injury accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle, according to a media release.

Police arrived at the scene and made contact with the bicycle rider later identified as Kevin Scotty Thompson, 64, of Arkansas City, who was lying in the roadway.

Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department transported him to South Central Kansas Medical Center in serious condition.

He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Witnesses at the scene reported Thompson had struck the side of a westbound semi-tractor-trailer.

Police interviewed the driver of the semi, Ricky Morgan, 49, of Big Cabin, Oklahoma. Morgan said he saw Thompson proceed through the stop sign at First Street and Madison Avenue without stopping.

Morgan said he tried to swerve to miss Thompson’s bicycle but was unable to do so, even though he crossed the yellow center line into the eastbound lane of West Madison Avenue/U.S. 166.

This report was confirmed by another witness at the scene, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.