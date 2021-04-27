Advertisement

Open Arms Ministries holds final COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Empty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials are collected in a tray to be destroyed to prevent them...
Empty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials are collected in a tray to be destroyed to prevent them from being resold or refilled, at a vaccination center in the Victor Jara Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.(Esteban Felix | AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans had the opportunity to receive their first or booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Open Arms Ministries held a vaccine clinic from 1 to 6 pm, the final in a series of weekly clinics held each Tuesday during the month of April.

The clinic was by appointment only; if you were unable to sign up and would still like a vaccine, click here to visit our “Find a Vaccine” tab.

