Open Arms Ministries holds final COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans had the opportunity to receive their first or booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Open Arms Ministries held a vaccine clinic from 1 to 6 pm, the final in a series of weekly clinics held each Tuesday during the month of April.
