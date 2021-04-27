Advertisement

Old Briman’s Jewelers Building purchased by AIM Strategies

An end-of-business sale is underway at Briman's Leading Jewelers at 7th and South Kansas Ave.
An end-of-business sale is underway at Briman's Leading Jewelers at 7th and South Kansas Ave.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former home of Briman’s Jewelers has a new owner.

The property at 734 Kansas Ave. was purchased by AIM Strategies for $178,000. The building had been home to Briman’s for 80 years before closing in July 2020.

AIM owns about 14 properties in downtown Topeka. The company hopes to bring some life to the area and attract visitors and investors alike. “A great downtown signals a great community,” said AIM CEO Seth Wagoner, who predicts a business boom on Kansas Avenue: “I think we’re gonna see the floodgates open the next few years on downtown.”

AIM plans on having three separate businesses occupy each of the Briman building’s three floors. Wagoner says they’ve got one tenant lined up for the main floor, but could only disclose that it’s a local retailer.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville

Latest News

Kansas to resume drivers license renewal deadlines, return to normal
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Jackson County Detention Center, In Kansas City,...
No charges against R&B artist Trey Songz over NFL scuffle
Village Elementary earns Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School title
Empty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials are collected in a tray to be destroyed to prevent them...
Open Arms Ministries holds final COVID-19 vaccine clinic
KU study shows corrections agencies need to believe in criminal justice reform measures for them to work