Old Briman’s Jewelers Building purchased by AIM Strategies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former home of Briman’s Jewelers has a new owner.

The property at 734 Kansas Ave. was purchased by AIM Strategies for $178,000. The building had been home to Briman’s for 80 years before closing in July 2020.

AIM owns about 14 properties in downtown Topeka. The company hopes to bring some life to the area and attract visitors and investors alike. “A great downtown signals a great community,” said AIM CEO Seth Wagoner, who predicts a business boom on Kansas Avenue: “I think we’re gonna see the floodgates open the next few years on downtown.”

AIM plans on having three separate businesses occupy each of the Briman building’s three floors. Wagoner says they’ve got one tenant lined up for the main floor, but could only disclose that it’s a local retailer.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.