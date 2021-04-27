Advertisement

North Lyon County school district to ease COVID-19 mask requirements

Students in the North Lyon County School District will be able to take off their face masks in certain settings starting Wednesday after action taken by board of education members Monday night.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the North Lyon County School District won’t have to wear their face masks in certain settings after action taken by board of education members Monday night.

Starting Wednesday, mask usage will become optional in some situations for students in Lyon County Unified School District 251, according to KVOE Radio.

In its decision, the district’s board of education is calling for masks to be worn on school buses, hallways and classrooms where social distancing can’t be maintained to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In all other settings, mask usage becomes optional.

KVOE reports that Bob Blair, the district’s superintendent, said it is a relief to get to this point.

The action taken at Monday night’s meeting followed a motion by board member Tammie Reed to make masks optional regardless of the ability to maintain social distancing. That motion failed on a 3-3 vote.

Blair said the decision to relax the mask requirements is the result of several factors, including: the Kansas Legislature’s decision to give school boards the ultimate authority on their COVID-19 response; Lyon County’s decision last week to shift the mask mandate to a mask recommendation; and little to no COVID-19 cases in the district over the past month.

According to KVOE, Blair also said there will be little to no changes in the physical layout at North Lyon County Elementary-Junior High or Northern Heights High School.

