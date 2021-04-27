Advertisement

Manhattan woman, 77, victim of $21,000 phone scam

A 77-year-old Manhattan woman was recently scammed out of $21,000 after a person who contacted...
A 77-year-old Manhattan woman was recently scammed out of $21,000 after a person who contacted her said one of her family members needed legal help, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old Manhattan woman was recently scammed out of $21,000, Riley County Police officials said.

Officers filed a report for fraud around 11:52 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Highland Pointe Drive in Manhattan.

According to the Little Apple Post, the woman told police she was contacted twice by someone posing to be from a law firm. 

That individual falsely claimed the victim needed to provide money for a family member who was in legal trouble.

The JC Post said the woman provided this individual with money in both instances.

Anyone with information may call the Riley County Police Department or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death

Latest News

Early morning motorcycle crash injures man in Lyon Co.
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Tuesday forecast: Another warm day, storm chance tonight
Slightly cooler than yesterday
Storm Chance Tonight