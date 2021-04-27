Manhattan woman, 77, victim of $21,000 phone scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old Manhattan woman was recently scammed out of $21,000, Riley County Police officials said.

Officers filed a report for fraud around 11:52 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Highland Pointe Drive in Manhattan.

According to the Little Apple Post, the woman told police she was contacted twice by someone posing to be from a law firm.

That individual falsely claimed the victim needed to provide money for a family member who was in legal trouble.

The JC Post said the woman provided this individual with money in both instances.

Anyone with information may call the Riley County Police Department or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

