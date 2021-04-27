Advertisement

Manhattan Development Code updates and modernizes local regulations

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The City of Manhattan has been working to update and modernize local development regulations for the past few years. The updated Manhattan Development Code (MDC) is now ready for review and will go in front of the City Commission for adoption this fall. It unifies two separate code documents and updates zoning regulations for the city. The MDC is an important set of regulations that defines how the City will preserve its character, protect its resources, and grow and redevelop in the future.

Officials said over the next several months, city staff will share information about the MDC with the community. The biggest focus for communication efforts will be frequent users of city code, such as engineers, developers, and architects.  Staff will also provide several updates and presentations to the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board and the City Commission over the next three months.   

The educational series for the public will feature blog posts and videos hosted online at https://engagemhk.org/manhattan-development-code. Content will be updated weekly, and visitors will have the opportunity to share feedback and ask questions online. 

“The Manhattan Development Code will update our regulations to ensure our community stays attractive and vibrant,” said Bunger.  “All residents and business owners should check out the Manhattan Development Code because it addresses a lot of elements of our lives, such as how we get to work, and what our City looks like in terms of the layout of buildings, signs, landscaping, and more. These regulations are bound to touch everyone’s lives.” 

Community Development staff made every effort to make changes that would not impact existing structures. In the rare case where an existing structure does not comply with the new code or is considered a nonconforming structure, the MDC will have information about how to address that situation. Generally, no action will need to be taken for existing structures and the owner will continue to be able to make improvements.  

“Whether you want to build an addition to your home, buy a piece of land to build a new business on, or drive, bike, or walk to work or school, the MDC addresses each of these topics and more,” said Bunger.

