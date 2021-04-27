Advertisement

Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late Monday in Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. near N.W. Water Works Drive and MacVicar Avenue.

The location was just north of Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

Police said the man was pushing a shopping cart near the railroad tracks in that area when a passing train hit the cart.

Police said the cart then hit the man, resulting in a compound fracture of his leg.

The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death

Latest News

Man suffers broken leg when shopping cart hit by moving train
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-27-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-27-21
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Tuesday forecast: Another warm day, storm chance tonight
Early morning motorcycle crash injures man in Lyon Co.