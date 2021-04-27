Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late Monday in Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. near N.W. Water Works Drive and MacVicar Avenue.

The location was just north of Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

Police said the man was pushing a shopping cart near the railroad tracks in that area when a passing train hit the cart.

Police said the cart then hit the man, resulting in a compound fracture of his leg.

The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

