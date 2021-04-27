Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late Monday in Topeka, police said.
The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. near N.W. Water Works Drive and MacVicar Avenue.
The location was just north of Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
Police said the man was pushing a shopping cart near the railroad tracks in that area when a passing train hit the cart.
Police said the cart then hit the man, resulting in a compound fracture of his leg.
The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
