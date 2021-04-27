Kansas woman enters plea to child sex crime charge

MCPHERSON, Kan. (JC Post) - A Kansas woman pleaded guilty Friday to a sex crime involving a minor.

Jennifer Sams, 37, McPherson, entered pleas to indecent liberties with a child and unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcohol, according to a media release from the McPherson County Attorney.

The crimes are said to have occurred on April 20, 2020, at her former home in Galva, where she is said to have touched a male between the ages of 14 and 16. She also provided alcohol to minors.

As a result of the conviction for indecent liberties, Sams will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Sams will be sentenced on July 7.

