Advertisement

Kansas woman enters plea to child sex crime charge

Sams photo McPherson County Sheriff
Sams photo McPherson County Sheriff(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (JC Post) - A Kansas woman pleaded guilty Friday to a sex crime involving a minor.

Jennifer Sams, 37, McPherson, entered pleas to indecent liberties with a child and unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcohol, according to a media release from the McPherson County Attorney.

The crimes are said to have occurred on April 20, 2020, at her former home in Galva, where she is said to have touched a male between the ages of 14 and 16. She also provided alcohol to minors.

As a result of the conviction for indecent liberties, Sams will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Sams will be sentenced on July 7.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville

Latest News

USD 475 to offer summer educational opportunities
FILE: World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, who received the Medal of Honor...
Gov. Kelly urges President Biden to designate state funeral for WWII Medal of Honor recipient
Seniors show off artistic ability at Presbyterian Manor
Seniors show off artistic ability at Presbyterian Manor
Speakers set for prayer event Saturday at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka
Kansas 4-H revamps record-keeping efforts