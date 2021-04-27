Kansas to resume drivers license renewal deadlines, return to normal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses if they expired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly says she signed an executive order to give licensing agencies flexibility to start reimposing license renewal deadlines and fees. She said this marks another step in the state’s continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic began, my administration took steps right away to keep Kansans healthy and mitigate the spread of the virus by limiting the need for in-person contact to complete routine responsibilities like license renewal,” Governor Kelly said. “Through quick and efficient vaccine distribution, COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Kansas – and some of these measures are no longer needed. This executive order allowing for the reimposition of license renewal deadlines is another step in our return to normal.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Executive Order #21-22 is effective immediately and will remain in use until rescinded, or until May 28, whichever comes first.

