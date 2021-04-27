Advertisement

Kansas sees 22 worker fatalaties in 2020

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas saw 22 on-the-job fatalities in 2020.

The U.S. Department of Labor says every 99 minutes, about one American suffers fatal injuries at work. It said that is 15 workers per day, 100 per week and over 5,200 per year, however, it said this is a statistic that the nation’s employers can change by following workplace safety and health guidelines.

On April 28, the Department of Labor said its Occupational Safety and Health Administration will recognize Workers Memorial Day. It said the day is meant to honor those that lost their lives on the job and recognizes the impact the losses have on families, coworkers and communities.

According to USDOL, in 2020, OSHA investigated 22 Kansas workplace fatalities, which include 15 pre-pandemic deaths.

“This year, our Workers Memorial Day commemoration recognizes those essential workers sickened or killed by just going to work – simply doing their best to support their families and keep the rest of us safe and healthy. The pandemic has taken a horrible toll on workers in hospitals, grocery stores, meatpacking plants and schools, along with first responders, delivery drivers and sanitation workers. We cannot forget their sacrifices,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Kimberly Stille in Kansas City, Missouri. “Today, we also affirm OSHA’s commitment to protecting U.S. workers. A safe and healthy workplace isn’t a privilege, it’s every worker’s right.”

USDOL said April 28 also marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to USDOL, there were 83 Kansas worker fatalities in 2019. It said transportation resulted in 44 fatal work injuries and contact with objects and equipment accounted for 14. Nationally, it said transportation accidents were the leading cause of fatal work injuries and accounted for 40% of all fatalities.

For more information regarding Workers Memorial Day, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

