Kansas City Royals to increase stadium capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - More fans will be allowed in Kauffman Stadium in May.

The Kansas City Royals tweeted on Tuesday to let fans know they will allow more people in Kauffman Stadium for May games. It said single-game tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

We are expanding stadium capacity for May games at #TheK.



Get your single-game tickets tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT.



More info: https://t.co/n4rVbBoMOB pic.twitter.com/fNPqeef4SM — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 27, 2021

The Royals said the stadium will provide for 3-foot social distancing with pod-style seating to allow 17,400 fans per game in May. It said future single-game ticket availability will be decided on a month-by-month basis until the stadium can operate at full capacity. Ahead of future single-game ticket releases, it said capacity limits will be reviewed by Kansas City health and safety guidelines.

In addition to pod-style seating, the Royals said several new policies and protocols will also be in place to make sure everyone is healthy and safe at the ballpark, including the following:

In accordance with MLB protocols, face coverings are required at all times unless eating or drinking.

Tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark App

All tickets and parking must be purchased in advance.

For more information about health and safety updates from Kauffman Stadium, click HERE.

To buy single-game Royals tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.