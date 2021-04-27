Advertisement

Iowa man arrested in Jackson Co. for possession of meth

Douglas Grogg was arrested on Saturday, April 24, in Jackson Co. for possession of methamphetamine.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Iowa man is behind bars in Jackson Co. after drugs were found in his vehicle.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrested an Iowa man on drug charges on Saturday night. It said on April 24, just after midnight, a deputy stopped a 2003 Honda Civic near K-16 and W Rd. in easter Jackson Co. for a traffic violation.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a K9 was deployed and the unit was alerted of the presence of drugs in the vehicle. It said the driver, Douglas Ray Grogg, 38, of Villisca, Iowa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Grogg was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

