Gov. Kelly urges President Biden to designate state funeral for WWII Medal of Honor recipient

FILE: World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, who received the Medal of Honor...
FILE: World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, who received the Medal of Honor during the Battle of Iwo Jima, will flip the coin, surrounded by the others being honored. PHOTO: NBC 7(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has asked President Joe Biden to designate a state funeral for a World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

Governor Laura Kelly says on April 16, she requested President Joe Biden to designate a state funeral regarding the passing of the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hershel Woodrow Williams of West Virginia. She said the President is the only person that can designate a state funeral.

“Our service members risk their lives every day for our safety and should be given a farewell that represents our nations’ highest gratitude and regard,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I urge President Biden to designate a state funeral upon the passing of Mr. Williams to recognize his service and the additional 16 million Americans who served in World War II.”

