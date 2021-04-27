Advertisement

Gov. Kelly: Flags to return to full-staff

(Brett Carlsen | AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American flags should be returned to full-staff before sunset on April 27.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has directed that American flags be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, April 27. She said flags had been flying at half-staff since April 20 in order to honor and remember Vice President Walter Mondale.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville

Latest News

Sen. Marshall introduces legislation to ban abortion providers from PPP loans
DEA launches project to put end to flood of fentanyl
Students in the North Lyon County School District will be able to take off their face masks in...
North Lyon County school district to ease COVID-19 mask requirements
Tyson supports University-developed US animal disease ID system