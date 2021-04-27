Gov. Kelly: Flags to return to full-staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American flags should be returned to full-staff before sunset on April 27.
Governor Laura Kelly says she has directed that American flags be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, April 27. She said flags had been flying at half-staff since April 20 in order to honor and remember Vice President Walter Mondale.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.