Fly-In is set for Abilene on Saturday

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene Municipal Airport will be the site for the 28th annual Abilene Aviation Association Fly-In and Pancake Feed on Saturday ( May 1 ) from 7 a.m. until noon. There will be a variety of aircraft from regular production models to experimental home-built, antique and historic military plans that may fly in for the event. Weather conditions usually determine the number of aircraft that are brought to the fly-in

According to spokesman Sidney Hammond, you can eat pancakes and sausage then walk the flight line to view the airplanes and visit with the owners and pilots of the aircraft. pancake tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children ages three through ten. You can get tickets from any association member or at the entrance on the day of the fly-in.

Money raised from the pancake feed is used to fund aviation scholarships for higher education. Any student who graduates from an accredited high school in Dickinson County and wants to pursue a career in an aviation field is eligible to apply for the scholarships.

