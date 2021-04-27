Advertisement

Early morning motorcycle crash injures man in Lyon Co.

(WILX)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County authorities said one man was injured early Tuesday morning after he swerved to miss an animal in the road and crashed his motorcycle.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Scott Simmons, 34, of Allen was heading southbound on Road L around 5:30 a.m. when he was ejected from his motorcycle.

Emergency crews found Simmons in the 2800 block of Road L. He was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital.

Authorities said Simmons was not wearing a helmet. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. We will update this story as more details become available.

