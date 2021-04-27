Douglas Co. to host final COVID-19 vaccine clinic at fairgrounds Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will hold its last COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it will host its final Douglas County Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. It said representatives of the Lawrence City Commission and Douglas Co. Commission will address volunteers and thank them during an event at 1 p.m.

According to LDCPH, the county successfully held mass vaccinations at the fairground site weekly since Jan. 29, 2021. It said staff and volunteers administered over 52,000 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during that period.

LDCPH said parking will be available for volunteers at the volunteer entrance, southeast corner of 19th St. and Harper St.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.