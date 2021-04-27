Advertisement

Douglas Co. to host final COVID-19 vaccine clinic at fairgrounds Wednesday

FILE: Drive-thru vaccinations are given in a building on the Douglas County Fair Grounds in...
FILE: Drive-thru vaccinations are given in a building on the Douglas County Fair Grounds in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The fair grounds serves as a mass COVID-19 vaccination location. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)((AP Photo/Orlin Wagner))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will hold its last COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it will host its final Douglas County Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. It said representatives of the Lawrence City Commission and Douglas Co. Commission will address volunteers and thank them during an event at 1 p.m.

According to LDCPH, the county successfully held mass vaccinations at the fairground site weekly since Jan. 29, 2021. It said staff and volunteers administered over 52,000 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during that period.

LDCPH said parking will be available for volunteers at the volunteer entrance, southeast corner of 19th St. and Harper St.

