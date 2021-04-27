DEA launches project to put end to flood of fentanyl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - The Drug Enforcement Administration’s new initiative, Project Wave Breaker, will disrupt the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says Project Wave Breaker will direct various outreach efforts to disrupt the flow of fentanyl in and around the nation. It said the initiative will use analytical intelligence to target the activities of transnational criminal organizations, which are the main suppliers and distributors of fentanyl throughout the U.S.

“While a major entry point for fentanyl is the Southwest border, the cartels are spreading their poison into communities across the Nation,” said DEA Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Through this initiative, we’re tackling a very real public health, public safety, and national security threat, identifying the most egregious street-level networks in our communities and working our way up through the supply chain.”

“DEA St. Louis Division sits at the crossroads of America, with illegal drugs being moved to Chicago and the Northeast, as well as ending up in our neighborhoods,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Zimmerman, head of the St. Louis Division. “Fentanyl has caused more deaths and more disruption to families than any drug in my time with the DEA. People should be aware of how dangerous it is, and why the DEA will continue to use every resource available to identify those who are contributing to the crisis.”

According to the DEA, the 11 divisions that will participate in Wave Breaker are credited with over 85% of all synthetic opioids seized by the agency in 2020. It said they include: Phoenix, New York, San Diego, New England, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, San Francisco, Houston and El Paso.

The DEA said Mexican cartels, specifically the Sinaloa Cartel, have made light of the opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse and abuse in the U.S., flooding communities with fentanyl and driving record-setting numbers of overdose deaths. It said according to the most recent study by the CDC, over 87,200 people died from an overdose in 2020, the largest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a one-year span. It said deaths that involved synthetic opioids increased by over 60% during the same one-year period.

According to the DEA St. Louis Division, seizures over the last three years include the following:

FY2018 – 35 kilograms

FY2019 – 103 kilograms

FY2020 – 80 kilograms

FY2021 (first two quarters) – 48 kilograms

The DEA said one kilogram of fentanyl can contain up to 500,000 potentially lethal doses. In 2019, it said the 11 division sin Wave Breaker seized a total of 2,316 kilograms of fentanyl, which is over 1 billion potentially lethal doses. It said of counterfeit pills tested, one in four were made with fentanyl and contained a potentially lethal dose. It said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It said the seizure of fentanyl-laced pills along the Southwest border has increased by over 89% from January 2019 to December 2020.

According to the DEA, Project Wave Breaker is meant to reduce the amount of fentanyl being taken across the Southwest border, reduce crime and violence associated with drug trafficking and save lives by reducing the demand for fentanyl.

