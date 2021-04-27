County Commissioner calls for more productive partnership between the CVB and Chamber of Commerce

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Commissioner Alex Tyson on Monday addressed the City’s desire to study the possibility of implementing their own transient guest tax. Tyson stated that city officials can’t be blamed for wanting to venture out on their own, and determine ways to generate funds to help them undertake activities and events that will attract people to the community. The County currently has a separate 6% transient guest tax which is paid by users of lodging facilities.

Tyson feels the City shouldn’t have to go that route, “or go to those lengths if they had a productive partnership with our CVB. Our CVB and members on the committee refuse to work with individuals on the Chamber. " Tyson said he has tried to encourage the CVB to enter into partnerships with the Chamber. “I’ve tried to create an environment where we could have sat down, and talked about our differences and moved forward. " Tyson added he’s pretty sure that’s not a concern of the CVB, and they don’t want to move forward with it. “Me, as just one commissioner, I don’t support that idea, I will not support that idea.” Tyson wants cooperation and noted that the CVB is not going to be under the County’s umbrella “and go at this lone ranger. There will be partnerships.”

The commissioner noted that he thought the goal from both sides was to get people to visit Geary County.

JC Post contacted CVB Director Michelle Stimatze but she reserved comment on the topic at the present time. She did provide information to substantiate the work of the CVB that showed the recent Bass Nation Fishing Tournament included an economic impact of $355,636. 73, the Catfish Chaser Tournament produced $213,000 and the Break Out Adventure Race realized $108,000 in economic impact.

The CVB and Chamber of Commerce were a part of one joint organization with the Economic Development Commission and Military Affairs Council, but in 2017 the County pulled the CVB out and made it a separate operation due to funding issues.

