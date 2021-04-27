Could be months before Topeka pens police chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka will remain without a permanent police chief for a few more months.

City manager Brent Trout says he doesn’t expect to have a decision for another three-to-four months. Trout said he’s encouraged with how interim police chief Bryan Wheeles, who has been interim chief since the beginning of January, is handling duties but wants to make sure he makes the right decision.

“So that the next chief is understanding of what expectations are going to be on them in order for them to be able to ensure that the job that’s they’re being offered, in terms basically, that they’re going to work under, are known to them and I think that’s critical.”

He said Wheeles is a strong candidate but will make sure the community is involved with such an important hire.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.