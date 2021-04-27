Congressional doctors launch campaign to encourage vaccine participation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doctors in Congress have launched a public service campaign to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led a group of doctors and healthcare providers in Congress to launch a public service campaign to boos COVID-19 vaccine participation.

“Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines in record time,” said Sen. Marshall. “The FDA did not skip any steps. Instead, they cut bureaucratic red tape – not corners – and they got the job done in record time. So it’s obvious to me from a medical standpoint, the only way to protect yourself and your loved ones, and to end the government’s restrictions on our freedoms is to take action and get the vaccine. The beauty of living in this great nation is, however, that we have the option to choose whether or not we get vaccinated. When the time comes for you to make that decision, talk it over with your doctor or your pharmacist and consider their recommendation. I hope you’ll join me, along with over 100 million Americans, in choosing to receive the vaccine so we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before.”

According to Sen. Marshall, Sens. John Barrasso, M.D. (Wy.), John Boozman, O.D. (Ark.), and Reps. Brian Babin, D.D.S (Tex.), Larry Bucshon, M.D. (Ind.), Michael Burgess, M.D. (Tex.), Buddy Carter RPh (Ga.), Andy Harris, M.D. (MD), John Joyce, M.D. (Penn.), and Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC).

To watch the PSA, click HERE.

