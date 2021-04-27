AG Schmidt encourages Kansans to wear blue on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General is encouraging residents to wear blue on Friday and post online for child abuse prevention.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he and the Kansas State Child Death Review Board encourage Kansans to wear blue and post a picture on social media with the hashtag #WearBlueDay on Friday, April 30, to increase awareness of child abuse. He said the effort is part of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse.

“Keeping a watchful eye for the signs of child abuse can help protect Kansas children,” Schmidt said. “We all have a responsibility to help keep children safe, and that duty is more important than ever during this period of reduced social interaction and potentially heightened risk for vulnerable children.”

As part of activities to raise awareness, AG Schmidt said he participated in an online video, “Voices for Jane and John,” produced by LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center in Topeka. He said the center interviewed over 250 children who were victims of child abuse in 2020, each of whom was recognized as “Jane” or “John” replacing their actual names to protect their identities. He said he joined other community leaders in reading each “Jane” and “John” and their age.

The State Child Death Review Board says signals of child abuse could include parents or caregivers that lack social contact outside of the family, have alcohol or drug abuse issues, or are overly controlling or resentful of a child. It said abusive parents or caregivers could belittle children by criticizing them or using subtle putdowns disguised as humor. It said they rationalize their behavior as a form of discipline meant to help the child. Often, it said the discipline is not consistent and the effect of unreasonable expectations or demands on the child. It said abusers also avoid talking about their child’s injuries.

According to AG Schmidt, victims of child abuse could show a lack of trust, be fearful or anxious about going home, have uncontrolled emotions and lash out in anger. He said they could become depressed and isolate themselves from others. He said unexplained injuries, excessive sadness or crying, flinching at sudden movements and difficulty sleeping could also be signs of abuse. He said kids that are neglected often have bad hygiene, do not wear clothes that fit or are dirty and have untreated injuries or illnesses. He said they can look underdeveloped and malnourished and are often late or absent from school.

Schmidt said kids often get bruises and bumps, especially over bony areas like the knees, elbows or shins. However, he said injuries on other parts of the body, like the stomach, cheek, ears, buttocks, mouth or thighs should raise concerns of abuse. he said black eyes, human bite marks and burns do not usually come from everyday play.

“It is crucial that all citizens of Kansas help support families and protect children by reporting any and all suspicion of abuse or neglect. Children rely on those around them to speak up for their well-being when they are unable to do so themselves,” said Sara Hortenstine, executive director of the State Child Death Review Board. “Many people are reluctant to get involved, but consequences of staying silent can be devastating and sometimes fatal for the child.”

While physical abuse is the most visible form, Schmidt said emotional abuse, sexual abuse and neglect also end in serious harm. He said ignoring the needs of children, putting them in unsupervised or dangerous situations or creating a sense of being unwanted are all forms of abuse.

According to the AG, April was first declared Child Abuse Prevention Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. He said the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse was started in 1989 by a grandmother in Virginia in memory of her grandson, who died due to child abuse.

