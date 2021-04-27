Advertisement

$59.7 million awarded to Kansas in annual tobacco settlement

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has received its annual tobacco settlement payment to a tune of $59.7 million, which helps fund children’s programs throughout the state.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansas received its annual tobacco settlement payment, which totaled $59.7 million.

According to AG Schmidt, 2021′s payment totaled $59,777,642.10. As it does each year, he said the annual payment will reimburse the state for money previously spent by the Legislature to pay the current fiscal year’s cost of programs financed from tobacco settlement proceeds. Because of the timing of the payment in comparison with the state’s budget cycle, he said the Legislature appropriates the funds that will not be received until the following April and then reimburses the amount when the annual payment is received.

Since the first payment in 1999, Schmidt said Kansas has received about $1.3 billion from participating tobacco manufacturers. He said the settlement payments are meant to offset the cost of tobacco-related illness and disease borne by Kansas taxpayers through government-paid medical benefits. He said the payments are meady yearly pursuant to a legal settlement that resolved claims made by 46 states, including the Sunflower State, against the tobacco companies in the 190s. He said the Kansas Legislature found years ago that most of the annual payments would be used to pay for children’s programs in the state.

