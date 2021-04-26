USD 475 celebrates military affiliated students for the Month of the Military Child

GEARY CO, Kan. (JC Post) - April being the Month of the Military Child, Geary County Schools USD 475 wanted to truly show support and thank their military-affiliated students for the strength and sacrifices they make enduring the lifestyle in which they do.

Over half of the students within the district are military-affiliated, with many of them attending one of the five district schools located on Fort Riley. The district works to make the experience of these students the very best one it can be, by constantly collaborating with the command at Fort Riley on numerous projects. Additionally, Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. William McKannay and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert both hold honorary positions on Geary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education.

“The military child is such a resilient individual, along with our families, but that resiliency comes from the support network, really, and their experiences,” McKannay said. “That’s so important, the schools taking the time to recognize the need, the special needs, of our military children, really makes all the difference.”

The district has an amazing responsibility to mentor, teach and support their military-affiliated children to become the very best student and overall individual that they can be. “I know that for children of military families, they have to be resilient,” Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston said. “They find themselves moving a great deal without any say. They’re constantly having to establish new relationships and new routines.”

Due to many military-affiliated students being within the district, Geary County Schools USD 475 receive funding that goes toward facilities, programs, and additional resources for all the students. “They make a difference in USD 475,” Dr. Eggleston said.

The district shared the stories of one military-affiliated child from each school within the district, which can be found on the Geary County Schools USD 475 YouTube.

Geary County Schools USD 475 thanks their military-affiliated students, and their families, for the lifestyle in which they endure and the sacrifices they have made for our country. The district strives to give their military students the very best education and opportunities in which they deserve.

