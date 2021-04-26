Advertisement

Two Kansas women arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Two Kansas women arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol told the FBI they...
Two Kansas women arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol told the FBI they expected to participate in a peaceful protest supporting former President Donald Trump that day.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas women arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol told the FBI they expected to participate in a peaceful protest supporting former President Donald Trump that day.

Court records show that Jennifer Ruth Parks and Esther Schwemmer were both arrested Friday. An affidavit filed in Parks’ case describes how the two women entered the U.S. Capitol after protesters broke into the building and remained inside for 30 minutes to an hour.

Parks is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, but the charges against Schwemmer had not been released as of Sunday.

