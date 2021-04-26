Advertisement

Tulips at Twilight saw over 10,000 visitors in 2021

The event combines lighted displays and tulips.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2021 Tulips at Twilight festival proved to be a success, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says.

Over 10,000 people attended the nightly event at Warde-Meade Park, which kicked off April 9 and came to a close on Sunday. Parks and Rec says lots of visitors came from out of town and the final weekend had particularly strong attendance. Tickets were $5 per person.

Tulips at Twilight is part of Jerold Brinkley Tulip Time, which also showcased the flowers in bloom at Lake Shawnee and Gage Park.

