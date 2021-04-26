Advertisement

Topeka Zoo’s Jackie the sloth welcomes new baby

The Topeka Zoo welcomed a new baby sloth on Monday.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a new baby sloth.

The zoo says Jackie the Hoffmann’s sloth welcomed a new baby Monday morning, and both mom and baby are doing well. Visitors are welcome to visit the zoo’s rainforest to try and catch a glimpse of the new baby. This is Jackie’s 17th baby.

The Zoo says it’s looking forward to sharing more photos of the pair soon, but employees are making sure to give Jackie space with her little one.

The baby sloth was born following a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s breeding plan for Hoffmann’s sloths.

